Simi scared! …Ahead of release of her debut album

Vanguard

RISING singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, also known as Simi, has refuted the notion that there was a love tango between herself, her lover, Adekunle Gold and perpetual collaborator, Falz. In a recent interview with NotjustOK TV, Simi also spoke about …



and more »