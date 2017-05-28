Simple and Efficient Exercises You Can Do To Get Rid Of a Double Chin!

Looking in the mirror and seeing a double chin can be disheartening. It’s even more frustrating if you’re trying your best to get rid of it, but to no avail. While many double chins are put down to being overweight, unfortunately sometimes it can just be because of aging or genetics.

But understanding what a double chin is and what you can do to prevent or get rid of one will allow you to get rid of a double chin efficiently.

What Is A Double Chin And What Causes It?

A double chin is essentially an extra layer of fat that forms around your neck and sags down below your chin. This causes a noticeable crease and bulge that can become more prominent if weight is gained.

Although fat is usually the main culprit, it can be due to excess water being retained in that area, and many people have this as a hereditary trait, making it difficult to get rid of.

Alternatively, the aging process means our skin is susceptible to sagging, especially in the chin and neck area where the skin is delicate. The muscles in your chin can slacken over time adding to the development of a double chin.

How Can I Get Rid Of A Double Chin?

If your double chin is making you feel insecure, then along with a general good diet and exercise regime, there are target-specific exercises you can do. Making these a daily habit can work the two main muscles found in the neck (sternocleidomastoid and platysma) enough to help prevent the double chin from forming.

Neck Rolls

This exercise can be done standing up or sitting down but it’s important to keep your back and spine straight while doing this exercise.

Start with moving your chin over to your right shoulder.

Keeping your head down, slowly move to a central position

Move your chin over to the left shoulder. You should feel the tension in your neck and chin.

Repeat 10-15 times.

Working the Platysma Muscle

This muscle connects from your jawline to your shoulder, and is the best muscle to target when getting rid of a double chin.

Open up your mouth nice and wide.

Pull your bottom lip tight over your bottom teeth.

Move your jaw up and down.

Repeat this 10-15 times.

Sky Pout

This exercise tones the muscles in the chin, neck, and jaw.

Keeping your back and spine straight, slowly tilt back your head so you are looking skyward.

Pucker your lips so that they form a pout.

Hold this position for 5 seconds and then release.

Repeat 10-15 times.

Can I Prevent A Double Chin Long Term?

There are several daily habits you can adopt in order to get rid of a double chin alongside exercises. Doing these can help with the problem, depending on what is causing it.

Losing Weight Through Exercise And Good Nutrition

The most obvious solution, if your double chin is due to excess weight, is to go on a healthy eating and exercise regime. Losing overall body fat will result in your double chin reducing in proportion to the rest of your body. Avoiding foods high in saturated fats and processed sugar will not only help with your weight, but also your skin.

In addition, drinking plenty of water will not only help with the quality of your skin, but it will help speed up and regulate your metabolism; this means fat will be burned overall, including the double chin area.

Vitamin E to Supplement The Skin

Increasing your intake of vitamin E could help prevent sagging of the skin under the chin. This is because vitamin E plays an important role in slowing down the aging process for our skin, due to fighting off free radicals. While it won’t target your double chin, it will give your skin a fighting chance to prevent it.

Foods such as fruits, nuts, brown rice, legumes, olive oil, and dairy products all contain good amounts of vitamin E, so get these incorporated into your diet. If you find this hard to do, you can also consider taking a vitamin E supplement, but make sure not to exceed 540mg a day.

Chewing Gum To Help Tone Muscles

Chewing gum doesn’t just have to be about fresh breath. The movements we make when chewing are constantly using the small muscles in and around the face and jaw. By chewing gum regularly, you’re toning these muscles, which will go toward lessening a double chin. Just make sure it’s sugar free gum, and you’ll be doing a favor to your oral health too.

So, don’t fret over your double chin. Doing daily exercises and making sure you’re eating a good nutritional diet, along with general regular exercise, will go towards reducing the amount of double chin you have.

