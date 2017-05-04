Sinach Shares Special Moment With Obasanjo On A Plane
Gospel singer, Osinachi Kalu, popularly known as Sinach, met with former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo after they boarded the same plane on Wednesday. She took a selfie with him and shared via lnstagram. Source: Instagram
The post Sinach Shares Special Moment With Obasanjo On A Plane appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!