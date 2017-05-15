Pages Navigation Menu

Sing! Watch Aramide’s Performance of Mary J Blige’s “I’m Going Down” | BN TV

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Music

Queen of Afro-Soul Aramide made an appearance on The Cover Show; an exclusive show that features top Nigerian music artistes doing covers of  their favorite songs. Aramide covered Mary J Blige’s “I’m Going Down” and “Funmi Lowo“, one of her hit songs off her “Suitcase” album. Hit Play below!

