SIPs ‘re your right, not favour, says Osinbajo to Nigerians

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Social Investment Programmes, SIPs of the federal government are not favours to Nigerians but their right.

President Buhari, VP Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Sarakiakubu and Dogara, Speaker House of Reps

Osinbajo spoke on Monday at an event to showcase the achievements of the National Social Investment Programmes, NSIP at the Old Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

Tagged “A Smile for Every Nigerian”, the event was organized to commemorate the second anniversary of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

Details later

