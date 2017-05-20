Sisulu asks forgiveness over Polokwane factional battles – News24
Sisulu asks forgiveness over Polokwane factional battles
News24
Johannesburg – ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu has apologised to the Liliesleaf Farm branch of the party for her part in the factional battles leading up to the Polokwane elective conference in 2007. In her speech on organisational unity on …
Liliesleaf ANC branch endorses Sisulu as Presidential candidate
