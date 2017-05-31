Sit-at-home: Biafran struggle will remain consistent, unshakable – MASSOB

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI-THE Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra, MASSOB, Wednesday declared that the Biafran struggle would remain consistent and unshakable not minding the negative activities of security forces against the group.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the National secretary MASSOB, Comrade Ugwuoke Ibem Ugwuoke commended the people of Biafra for the great compliance of the sit at home exercise which commemorated the golden jubilee celebration of Biafra declaration by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The statement read in part: “We have commended the people of Biafra for the great compliance of sit at home exercise to commemorate the golden jubilee celebration of Biafra declaration by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. It is the greatest of all sit at home exercise having defeated the internal opposition towards the exercise raised by Ralph Uwazuruike led BIM.

“MASSOB also hail the members of IPOB and their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for their tick and overzealousness in commemorating the 50th anniversary of Biafra. Though Nnamdi Kanu led IPOB first declared sit at home exercise for commemoration of Biafra anniversary, MASSOB makes it thicker because genuine pro Biafra groups can never work against themselves. As there must be a leading figure in a every revolutionary stage, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu occupy that position today. Formerly it was Uwazuruike until he deviated.

“We believe that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is an opposite of Ralph Uwazuruike towards every approach for Biafra actualization and restoration. As no man or group will actualize Biafra alone without each other, MASSOB salute the leadership of of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and will continue to identify with him and other genuine pro Biafra groups. We shall continue to show love, maturity and respect to each other until our enemies and hypocrites who enjoy creating enmity and disaffection will bow to our strong and concrete affiliations”. Ends

The post Sit-at-home: Biafran struggle will remain consistent, unshakable – MASSOB appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

