Sit-at-home: IPOB, MASSOB express delight with level of compliance

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, have expressed delight with the level of the observation of the sit-at-home order for the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Biafra today.

In their separate statements, the media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful and the MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu congratulated Biafrans, saying the huge success showed that Biafra was divinely ordained by God.

The statement by Powerful read: “IPOB and its leadership worldwide congratulate Biafrans and all the IPOB family members worldwide both in Biafraland and Diaspora for their compliance to the sit- at- home order issued by our indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Our supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu issued this order of sit at home when he was still in Kuje Prison Abuja and it has come to pass as all the people of Biafra, both home and abroad, complied in totality, which had not been done in the history of Biafra struggle.

“Biafrans have proved to the entire world that they need freedom and the world must know that we are not going back in the quest for independence of Biafra.

“The sit- at- home order was a success as all the markets, schools, banks, companies/industries, transport companies and businesses in Biafraland were in total compliance. May God Almighty bless you all.

“We, however, blame those saboteurs who were paid by the government to sabotage the restoration project because Biafrans and IPOB members worldwide obeyed our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We in IPOB must be strong and we promise everybody that Biafra is here.”

In a similar statement, the MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu said the huge success achieved during the sit- at- home exercise was marvelous and glorious because Almighty God divinely approved the programme of commemorating the golden jubilee celebration of declaration of Biafra by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

His statement read: “The honour and pride go to the people of Biafra. The success achieved is not a selfish pride for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu- led IPOB or Comrade Uchenna Madu- led MASSOB or any other group; it is an honour for the people of Biafra; it is an honour for the gallant and brave soldiers of Biafra and civilians that bravely laid down their lives for the establishment of Republic of Biafra.

“It is an honour for Biafra school children, commercial motorcyclists, tricycle, bus and other vehicle operators; it is an honour to the corporate firms/establishments that complied with the exercise.

“The huge success is express evidence that the coming Biafra referendum shall be a walk over against Nigeria state. The success is also a direct confirmation that light and darkness can never walk together. The huge success has further proved the acceptability of Nnamdi Kanu- led IPOB and Uchenna Madu- led MASSOB.

“The huge success should be an eye- opener to the international community that Biafrans are ever willing to stay on their own. MASSOB is not against Nigeria’s existence, Biafra nation can as well exist as a sister nation with Nigeria like any other African country.

“As this exercise is the greatest of all civil disobedience applied in the struggle for Biafra actualization and restoration, the success has opened a new dimension to Biafra struggle, a new dimension anchored on nonviolence.”

