SIT-AT-HOME ORDER: Go after Boko Haram, herdsmen, not Biafra agitators — MASSOB tells IGP

By Anayo Okoli & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

As the planned sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, to mark the Biafra Day celebration draws closer, MASSOB has said that no threat order by the Inspector General of Police will stop them from carrying out the celebration.

MASSOB in a statement signed by its Anambra State coordinator and secretary, Mr. Augustine Egbeh and Joseph Nnaji, respectively, asked the Inspector General of Police to deploy his men, to check the rampaging Boko Haran insurgents and herdsmen, who may like to carry out their nefarious activities and attacks on innocent people, instead of dissipating energy on attack and arrest of Biafra agitators.

MASSOB further stated that Nigerians, particularly the people of South East have already accepted to honour the Biafra heroes and heroines who laid their lives for them, by accepting to comply with the sit-at-home order, and therefore, there will not be any need for them to pursue people up and down to comply, thereby giving the police and the military the opportunity to confront and kill them.

“We have told our men what to do on that day and it will be a waste of time, energy and resources, for the security agents to come out in pursuit of members of MASSOB, IPOB and other Biafra agitators on Tuesday when they will be observing the sit-at-home style of Biafra Day celebration in their homes.

“We therefore appeal to Nigerians and the people of South East in particular, to give Biafra fallen heroes and heroines the respect they deserve by complying with the planned sit-at-home directive by the IPOB and MASSOB, to avoid any embarrassment by the police and the military, whom we gathered, have perfected their plan to arrest and kill innocent people they will see on the streets, and brand them Biafra agitators.”

Obey sit-at-home order—MASSOB

Also yesterday, MASSOB, called on the people and residents of Umunneochi Council Area of Abia State and all Ndigbo to observe the sit-at-home directive by the Biafra agitators to commemorate the 50 years anniversary of the declaration of Republic of Biafra by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

MASSOB reminded Ndigbo that the sit-at-home is to serve as “a mark of respect and honour to our gallant Biafra soldiers and civilians that died during the genocidal war against the people of Biafra”.

A statement signed by Comrade Monday Eboro, MASSOB Coordinator in Umunneochi Council, said “these gallant men are our heroes”.

According to Eboro, “there shall be no movement of people, vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and tricycles (Keke NAPEP) in Umunneochi on Biafra day, May 30th. All major and minor markets, stalls, banks, schools, both private and government owned shall remain closed from 6am to 5pm”.

Kanu commends Ohanaeze youths

In another development, the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has commended the leadership and members of Ohanaeze Youths Council for their steadfastness and faith in the struggle to achieve the Republic of Biafra.

Kanu who spoke yesterday at his Afaraukwu Umuahia North Council home, when a delegation of Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, led by the President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro paid him a solidarity visit, praised the President of OYC for his leadership and support for the cause of Biafra even in the face of persecution by the past leaders of the parent body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Kanu also told the visitors that the fight for the liberation of Ndigbo was not a personal project.

The post SIT-AT-HOME ORDER: Go after Boko Haram, herdsmen, not Biafra agitators — MASSOB tells IGP appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

