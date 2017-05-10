Pages Navigation Menu

SIWES: Reps Probes Unpaid Student Allowances – Leadership Newspapers

SIWES: Reps Probes Unpaid Student Allowances
The House of Representatives is set to probe the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) over unpaid allowances of students who participated in the Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES). The decision sequels a motion on the Need to address the …
