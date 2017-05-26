Pages Navigation Menu

Six contemporary artists to showcase at ‘It’s Not Furniture’ exhibition – TheCable

May 26, 2017


TheCable

Six contemporary artists to showcase at 'It's Not Furniture' exhibition
TheCable
The Temple Management Company's artdDivision is set to launch its first solo exhibition, 'It's Not Furniture'. The exhibition is aimed at showcasing art enthusiasts, collectors, and works from six contemporary artists ranging from mixed media to
