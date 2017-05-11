Six men arraigned before court for chopping off fingers of another man
Six persons -Semiu Noah, 22; Segun Fatoke, 19; Hammed Taiwo, 18; Adedayo Shittu, 20; Sodiq Gbadamosi,18; and Raphael Akinshika,18 –accused of chopping off a man’s three fingers were on Thursday arraigned in Lagos. The accused, all residents of Ewutuntun and Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos, entered a `not guilty’ plea to the four charges of conspiracy, breach …
