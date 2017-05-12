Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Six years after, Ifeanyi Dike speaks on his kidney transplant – Vanguard

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Six years after, Ifeanyi Dike speaks on his kidney transplant
Vanguard
Six years after he underwent a kidney transplant in India, Prince Ifeanyi Dike, is still looking strong and healthy as if nothing happened to him. The handsome actor and Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Actors' Guild of Nigeria,AGN, was down

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.