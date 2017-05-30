Skales Drops ‘The Never Say Never Guy’ Album

Afro-pop superstar and Baseline artist Skales has released his sophomore album titled ‘The Never Say Never Guy’, May 29, 2017.

The singer who recently held a listening party at Industry Nite disclosed his album can be purchased on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play Stores, Deezer, from, May 29, 2017.

Skales made the announcement on his Instagram page, he wrote,

‘Believe me, I didn’t sleep all night. Just couldn’t wait to share with you this work of art I’ve put together! Guys, I present my 2nd album titled ‘The Never Say Never Guy’. Please share, repost, buy and drop good messages all around. With you, I can keep being ‘The Never Say Never Guy’. Link in my bio! #TheNeverSayNeverGuy

Skales’ The Never Say Never Guy’ album is a 19-track album featuring an array of A-list industry names, including world-famous American musical act PJ Morton of Maroon 5, American actor and singer Rotimi, Wande Coal, Burna Boy, Phyno, Lil Kesh, among others.

The Never Say Never Guy’ would mark a direct follow-up to Skales’ 2015 debut album ‘Man of the Year’ which was a commercial success.

Purchase Skales’ album ‘The Never Say Never Guy’ here:

SPOTIFY

iTUNES

GOOGLE PLAY

DEEZER

