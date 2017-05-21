Skales, Korede Bello, Humblesmith, Harrysong to perform at Yaw’s APERE show

Comedian and OAP Steve ‘Yaw’ Onu will be staging his annual ‘Yaw Live on Stage’ event titled APERE featuring Sound Sultan on Sunday, May 28 2017 at Eko Hotels Convention Centre, Lagos and some of the best musicians in the country have been confirmed to perform at the show.

Artistes such as Korede Bello, Iyanya, Skales, Harry Song, Humblesmith, Pepenazi, Duncan Mighty, Solidstar, Iyanya, Sugar Boy and many others will be present to thrill attendees to the max.

Some of the most celebrated comedians in Nigeria, who are yet to be unveiled, will also be performing at the critically acclaimed comedy show. A-list socialites and VIPs will also be present to grace the occasion.

Commenting on his involvement, Skales said, “Yaw live on stage is one of the biggest shows in Nigeria and Yaw is a friend of mine and a lover of my music. I can’t wait to join him on stage and fans are going to love what we have in store for them on May 28. It’s the never say never season people, see you there!”

The post Skales, Korede Bello, Humblesmith, Harrysong to perform at Yaw’s APERE show appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

