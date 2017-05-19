Skales Unveils Album Art & Tracklist To “The Never Say Never Guy” Album – 360Nobs.com
Skales is gearing up to release his sophomore album “The Never Say Never Guy”. The singer unveils the album art and tracklist to the album. The 19-track album features Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Timaya, Phyno, PJ Morton (Maroon 5), Rotimi, Lil Kesh, Fifi …
