“Skepta is not a rapper, he's an activist” | British-Nigerian singer at the forefront of the grime scene

YNaija

34-year-old Joseph Adenuga better known by his stage name Skepta just won the Songwriter of the Year award, and Best Contemporary Song for Man at the prestigious Ivor Novello Awards in London on Thursday, May 18, 2017. He was recently listed on …



and more »