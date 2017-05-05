Pages Navigation Menu

Skill acquisition: Aisha Buhari presents certificates to over 1000 women in Kano – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

Skill acquisition: Aisha Buhari presents certificates to over 1000 women in Kano
The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, will on Saturday present certificates to over 1,000 women graduates of her skill acquisition programme in Kano. The first batch of the women trainees, who rounded up their one month training on May 5, were …

