SKOLOMBO: Homeless kids who paint Calabar red

Why we chose to walk the streets – Samuel, Idorenyin

C-River ready to rehabilitate, integrate them into society—Orok, Commissioner

By Emmanuel Unah

CALABAR — THEY are everywhere on the streets of Calabar, aka Paradise City, Cross River State, and several attempts by government, good spirited individuals and churches to put paid to them roaming the streets by providing them with better living opportunities has been largely unsuccessful. Reason: Many of them prefer life on the streets than in homes they are the Calabar streets kids, better known as Skolombo.

They come from different homes, communities, local government areas and even states to congregate on the streets of Calabar and form a mobile family that is seen everywhere. They beg, run errands, steal and pickpocket just to get crumbs to eat, and many serve as recruits for criminal gangs that thrive in the city.

Scrammed from Destiny Home: During the era of Senator Liyel Imoke as governor of the state, his wife, Obioma Imoke, established a home for these kids, which she called Destiny Home. Ironically, most of them ran away from there, preferring life in the streets to the cozy atmosphere the home provides. They tramp everywhere, the motor parks, event venues, bars, and fast food joints where they scavenge for food and also steal at the slighest opportunity and at the end of the day, sleep rough at the stairs of the Cultural Centre, adjacent the Etim Edem Motor Park.

In search of ubiquitous street kids: When NDV accosted about a score of them on Saturday morning at the Cultural Centre grounds, a group had formed a team and was playing a football match, while others watched and cheered with some loitering around.

What pushed me to the streets — Samuel

One of them, about 13- year-old Paul Etim Samuel from Akwa Ibom state, parading a roughly stitched deep cut on the right side of his skull, with puss oozing out of it, gave reasons why he left his father to live on the streets. He said: “My father married another wife and the woman said she does not want me to stay with them and since my mother also married another man and told me not to disturb her marriage, I had to come and stay with my friends here.”

Samuel who claimed that he had spent about two years on the streets, revealed that the wound on his head was inflicted by an unknown person, while he was eating food he scavenged from refuse bins around the Motor Park area. “I was eating what I collected when the man came with a big iron and hit me on my head and blood started coming out, but somebody took me to a chemist and the wound was stitched and since the drugs the man gave me finished, nobody has given me drugs again,” he asserted. As he was speaking, one of the boys stuck his fingers in the wound, smelt on his nose and later rubbed his fingers on his clothes, whereas others looked on without any comment or action.

Why I abandoned home — Idorenyin

Idorenyin, who is about 17 years, stands tallest amongst the group and obviously the leader of the pack, said: “My father wanted to kill me with floggings, so I had to leave the house and I am living on my own now here in the Cultural Centre and I am happy.” The urchins comprise both male and female and are full of mischief. Often the girls take to selling their tender bodies to men who give them money to sustain themselves and in most cases and end up pregnant at very young ages.

Spiked with danger: They also engage themselves in rough and terrible pranks which have left some of them dead. Some months ago, a group of them went to swim at the Calabar water drainage system called Big Gutter and two of them pinned another to the floor of the gutter and he drank water and died.

Attempt to steal from a reporter: When this reporter interacted with them at the Cultural Centre, they displayed their mischievous inclinations by milling around him with some aiming at his back pocket with the intention of fishing out its contents, but he was smart enough and beat them at their game.

They are exposed to life of real crime – Lawyer

A lawyer with the International Federation of Woman Lawyers, FIDA, Mrs Sophia Ikwen, said so many kids on the streets was a mark of the malaise in the society and the level of poverty which has driven parents to abandon their children to live on the streets. “You need to see what these boys and girls go through every day at the hands of adults. Some are kidnapped and used for rituals, some people come here and promise to take care of them and take them away and nobody knows what becomes of them thereafter,” she said.

Our church cares for them — Pastor Idemudia

Pastor Ehis Idemudia of Christ Embassy, Calabar, said the church has a home for them and catered for by an arm of the church called Inner City just to give them a better life and take them away from a life of crime that beckons if they are allowed to remain in the streets. “We send them to school, feed them, clothe them and generally offer them a better life and some of them have grown and in a few years will graduate as lawyers, doctors, etc,” he disclosed.

State govt ready to reorient them — Orok

Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mr Oliver Orok, said the state government has plans to rehabilitate the kids and integrate them into society. He told NDV: “They are human beings like anyone of us and it is our responsibility to take care of them by rehabilitating them and integrating them back into society.”

