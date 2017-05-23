Pages Navigation Menu

‘Skulls of My People’ documentary explores why Namibia is a “time bomb”

Posted on May 23, 2017

Germany is in negotiations with Namibia about the phrasing of the first official apology for General von Trotha’s extermination orders that led to the murder of around 100 000 Ovaherero and Nama people between 1904 and 1908 in the German colony of then South West Africa.   These negotiations have been criticized for excluding the…

Hello. Add your message here.