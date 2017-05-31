Sky Technology to reduce gridlock in Nigeria, seeks local investors

By Dotun Ibiwoye

SKYWAY Technology, a string rail transport technology company seeking to eliminate gridlock in Nigeria, has brought string rail technology to the country.

At the inaugural conference in Ikeja, Lagos, themed: The new $400 billion string rail transport technology industry, Skyway Africa Representative, Sam Arogundade, said the technology is going to be an opportunity to become a co-owner of a global transport technology at highly discounted rates.

According to Arogundade; “The innovative character of Skyway technology is due to an original and effective combination of widely known engineering and technological solutions. Being co-owner of a global transport technology at highly discounted rates is like having shares in multinational technology companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Alibaba.

“This new transport system, which is eco-friendly, safe, comfortable and significantly cheaper compared to all existing solutions. Having passed a range of international expert evaluations, the innovative string system has proved its validity in several European and Asian countries since 2014.”

Calling on Nigerians to take advantage of the investment opportunity the company presents, Arogundade said; “Everyone can become an owner of SkyWay Project, with an investment on the SkyWay Capital; there are returns of $30 expected profit on a $1 investment.”

