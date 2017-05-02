Skye Bank launches programme for women entrepreneurs

As part of its commitment to empower retail business women in the country, Skye Bank, has launched Webnar 2.0 for Skye Pearl subscribers.

According to its Group Head, Retail Banking, Mr Ndubuisi Osakwe, Skye Pearl Initiative is a-best-in-class programme which offers women real value-added beyond finance, taking into account the holistic needs and concerns of women in their quest to actualize their potentials either as entrepreneurs, professionals or stay-at-home mums.

He added: “We offer knowledge and networking opportunities, market linkages and access to

finance in ways that clearly reflect the attitudinal difference between men and women which are critical dependencies for business success.

“Skye Bank Plc is committed to empowering women entrepreneurs across various sectors of the Nigerian economy. This position was further reiterated by the bank when it announced its planned webinar 2.0 for Skye Pearl subscribers following from the success of its webinar 1.0.”

with the theme “Tips to survive a challenging economy” which attracted almost 10,000 viewers. Several positive testimonials were also received from the participants.” the statement, said.

Osakwe described the programme as the bank’s way of empowering and improving the businesses of its customers, especially the female customers, by enabling them take full benefit of “our product offerings; as well as provide them a reliable financial partner in helping to grow their businesses”.

“The Skye Pearl webinar 2.0 which is scheduled to hold on Facebook Live on Thursday, May 4, 2017, with the topic; “Technological adoption: The New Normal for Business Optimization &

Economic Growth” will be facilitated by male industry experts: Eyo Bassey (MD, Payporte Technologies), Agada Apochi (MD, Unified Payments-PayAttitude) and John Obaro (MD, SystemSpecs – Remita) who are getting involved in the “Be Bold For Change” campaign for women.

“The initiative is targeted mainly at our women; our Pearls, who own Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) seeking to leverage technology to scale and optimize their business. They will get valuable answers, growth hacks and insights from three of the biggest technology experts in Nigeria, participation is simply by following Skye Pearl on social media (Facebook). Although our target are women in business, professionals and stay-at-home mums other individuals are also encouraged to register and view live as the knowledge will be valuable to all.”, Osakwe said.

According to banker, Skye Pearl Initiative is anchored on six pillars namely: capacity

Building, information, networking, empowerment, mentoring, and access to finance. This is aimed to project Pearl Woman as someone who is “precious, informed, connected, evolving and a role model”.

The Initiative, he said, has in times past partnered with NECA Network of Entrepreneurial women (NNEW) to train women entrepreneurs on book-keeping and budgeting. On account of the impact of the initiative, he said that Skye Bank has been listed on the Global List of Organizations supporting Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

