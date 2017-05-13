Skye Bank vs Milan Industries: Court orders take over of Intercontinental Hotel

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered Skye Bank Plc to take over a five-star hotel, Intercontinental Hotel, located at Plot 244 and 245 (now 52) Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. The bank had dragged Milan Industries Limited, owner of the 361-room Intercontinental Hotel, to court over an alleged debt. Skye Bank claimed […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

