Skysat holds business interaction with stakeholders

By Gilbert Ekezie

The Skysat Technologies Nigeria Limited, the authorised representative of Brother International in Nigeria, in conjunction with the mManagement of Brother International, Japan, held an interactive session with members of Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN) at the Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, recently. At the event, some products of Brother were given to the dealers followed by the official launch of Brother products in Nigeria at the Sheraton Hotel.

Managing Director of Brother International, Mr. Soichi Murakami, said the company, established in 1908, is the official manufacturer of Brother Brand of printers, multifunction centres, fax machines, label printers and document scanners.

He pointed out that Brother Printers, MFP and scanners offer high quality, well designed printing and scanning solutions with excellent customer care value for home, offices in black and white or colour. According to him, the firm also offers low total cost of ownership as well as low acquisition and usage cost.

Soichi also said that Brother products include a wide range of laser and Inkjet printers, high speed document scanners and innovative labelling printers designed for use in the home, office or corporate environment.

Soichi further hinted that the launch of Brother International in Nigeria was to fulfil a long time dream to introduce to the Nigerian market, affordable and highly efficient Brother products that are world renowned for Japanese design and quality, affordability and ease of use across the world. Brother is a leading provider of office equipment/technology including award winning colour, black and white multi-functioning printers, document scanners and device-based cloud and mobile printing and scanning technology.”

Brother CEO pointed out that the company’s printers are recognised as the best in the industry, and consistently earn industry and product accolades, while assuring that their entry into the Nigerian market will revolutionalise printing and office document management. “It is therefore expected that with the partnership with Skysat technologies, Brother is billed to provide excellent sales and after sales technical support services for the company products in Nigeria.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

