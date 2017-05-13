Slain Assistant Commissioner of Police: NUJ commiserates with Ughelli Area command

By Perez Brisibe & Ochuko Akuopha

NIGERIA Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ughelli Correspondents Chapel, Delta State, has commiserated with the police in the Ughelli Area Command over the demise of its Area Commander Mr. Usman Ndababo.

Ndababo, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was attacked Sunday night by unknown gunmen at the Ughelli metropolis and died on Tuesday from the resultant gunshot injuries.

Speaking yesterday, when he led members of the union on a condolence visit to the command, the chapel Chairman, Comrade Polycarp Orosevwotu described Ndababo’s death as shocking and painful, saying it came at a time the people of the geographical scope of the area command needed him most.

Reiterating that the late Ndababo was an upright, brave and honest police officer who made indelible impact in his relentless effort to rid the area command of all forms of criminality, Orosevwotu noted that “the news of his death came to us the chapel as a rude shock.

“We felt so bad that his stay and work here in the command had to end the way it ended; though we cannot question God, but it is very painful. He was a kind man and a good friend of the chapel. We pray God to grant the command and the entire members of family of the late Area Commander the fortitude to bear his irreparable loss”

Responding on behalf of the command, Mr. Azuka Enuechie, a Superintendent of Police, thanked the chapel for embarking on the visit, noting that “many police officers have been killed by those who are against the well being of the society.”

The post Slain Assistant Commissioner of Police: NUJ commiserates with Ughelli Area command appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

