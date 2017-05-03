Smirnoff X1 Live In U.S.A: All You Need To Know About DJ Spinall And DJ Tgarbs Performance At THE LAB NYC

Smirnoff ambassador and acclaimed artist, DJ Spinall, performed at New York Cityâ€™s largest after work party THE LAB NYC alongside the first-ever #SMIRNOFFX1FEMALEDJ, DJ Tgarbs.

The high-energy night-out, a collaboration between Mixmag and Smirnoff Sound Collective took place on Friday 28th April 2017.

Hipsters from all over New York City converged at the trendy warehouse in Brooklyn to experience a unique 2-hour set by the two international DJs.

The set was made up of a playlist voted for by the Nigerian public via social media. The performance was the first official international debut for the DJ Tgarbs since her emergence as winner of the #SMIRNOFFX1FEMALEDJ competition.

#SMIRNOFFX1FEMALEDJ was heralded by Smirnoff to mark the 2017 International Womenâ€™s Day. It was the brandâ€™s ambition to encourage female DJs in the male dominated industry by helping to increase the number of female headliners by 2020. DJ Tgarbs has since become a fan-favorite in Nigeria, garnering social media following day after day.

X1 is the newest innovation from the worldâ€™s number one premium vodka Smirnoff. The extra smooth, high quality vodka is pushing its core brand message of openness by bringing people together to experience music which is borderless and devoid of judgment.

