Snoop Dogg And Nicki Minaj Reveal Plans To Break Into Gospel Music [VIDEO] – Hip-Hop Wired
|
Hip-Hop Wired
|
Snoop Dogg And Nicki Minaj Reveal Plans To Break Into Gospel Music [VIDEO]
Hip-Hop Wired
Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj, two of the biggest names in popular music, are going to try on some church robes in the future. In separate instances, both rappers have recently expressed a desire to break into Gospel music. Minaj let her intentions be …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!