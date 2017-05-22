Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Snoop Dogg going gospel for new album – TV3.ie

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TV3.ie

Snoop Dogg going gospel for new album
TV3.ie
Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is planning another musical reinvention with a new gospel album. 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. The Gin and Juice hitmaker famously changed his name to the Rastafarian-inspired Snoop Lion as …
Snoop Dogg And Nicki Minaj Reveal Plans To Break Into Gospel Music [VIDEO]Hip-Hop Wired
Listen: Snoop Dogg's Fifteenth Album 'Neva Left' Is Finally HereKonbini

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.