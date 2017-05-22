Snoop Dogg going gospel for new album – TV3.ie
|
TV3.ie
|
Snoop Dogg going gospel for new album
TV3.ie
Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is planning another musical reinvention with a new gospel album. 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. The Gin and Juice hitmaker famously changed his name to the Rastafarian-inspired Snoop Lion as …
Snoop Dogg And Nicki Minaj Reveal Plans To Break Into Gospel Music [VIDEO]
Listen: Snoop Dogg's Fifteenth Album 'Neva Left' Is Finally Here
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!