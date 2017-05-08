So Ellen Really Isn’t A Donald Trump Fan [Video]

It’s not going to come as a surprise to many, I would guess, to find out that Ellen isn’t a fan of the Orange Menace.

She doesn’t speak about it all that often, but on a recent visit by Today Show host Matt Lauer the tables were turned.

Lauer had his chance to interview Ellen, and he decided to probe whether or not DeGeneres would have the president on her show.

Spoiler alert – it’s a negative. The Trump chat begins around the three-minute mark:

That’s basically a ‘not in my house, mother trucker’.

There’s more Trump talk from the 1:20 mark below, but if you want to see what that Prank Wars bit is about skip ahead to 3:30:

[source:time]

