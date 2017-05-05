SO HILARIOUS! (Watch) Humblesmith Plays Courageous Boy In ThrowBack Nollywood Movie
The video below shows a young Humblesmith , who is now a big act in the Nigeria music Industry, alongside Mr IBU in a nollywood movie as he hones his artistic talent by showcasing his prowess as an entertainer from a very young age.
