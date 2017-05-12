Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

So Sad! Nollywood Actress, Yvonne Jegede Loses Mum

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede Fawole,  has just lost her mother. The dark skinned actress took to her IG page to announce her death but did not give details of the cause of death. She was on set of a movie production when the information  of her death came to her which got her completely disorganised. If …

The post So Sad! Nollywood Actress, Yvonne Jegede Loses Mum appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.