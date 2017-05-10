”So Sorry Am Gonna Do This” – UNIZIK Graduate Vows To Commit Suicide, Apologizes To His Mom (Photos)

An Nnamdi Azikiwe university (UNIZIK) graduate Opikason Thankgod(pictured above) has vowed to commit suicide!

The Owerri born young guy who resides in Awka took to his Facebook page to make the sad declaration. He seemed depressed! Please someone help share this until he is located and helped… His posts below…

