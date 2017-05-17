So Sweet! Prince William hangs out with Young Cancer Patient during Royal Marsden Hospital Visit

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visited the Royal Marsden hospital on May 16, 2017 in Sutton, England to mark the 10th year since His Royal Highness became President of the centre. The Duke accompanied staff as they went about their daily activities in treating and caring for patients. During his visit, he hung out with […]

The post So Sweet! Prince William hangs out with Young Cancer Patient during Royal Marsden Hospital Visit appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

