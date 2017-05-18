Soccer-Rampant Madrid on cusp of ending title drought – Eurosport.co.uk
|
Soccer-Rampant Madrid on cusp of ending title drought
Eurosport.co.uk
BARCELONA, May 18 (Reuters) – Real Madrid can almost touch the La Liga title after a five year wait, needing only to avoid defeat to Malaga on Sunday to grab the trophy from the hands of arch rivals Barcelona. Real lead the standings on 90 points …
