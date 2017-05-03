Social media filled with negative stories about Nigeria – Sultan of Sokoto

President General of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has criticised the level of negative news about Nigeria, especially on social media. The revered monarch expressed his displeasure while addressing Muslim faithful on his arrival in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, on Tuesday. He called on Nigerians […]

