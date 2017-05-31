Pages Navigation Menu

Socialites buried friend with huge sum of money [VIDEO]

A Ugandan businessman, Ivan Semwanga’s has been buried with money poured in his grave. His business partners known as Rich Gang on Tuesday poured expensive champagne and splashed money in his grave before burial. The group which is popular in the country and South Africa for its expensive lifestyle sent-off their leader in a fashion […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

