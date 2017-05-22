Sokoto approves N1.7bn for fertilizer procurement – Royal News (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The Sokoto State Government has approved N1.65 billion for the purchase of 15,000 metric tonnes of fertilizers to be sold to farmers in the state this farming season. The state's Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Umaru Tambuwal …
