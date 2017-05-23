Sokoto: Court gives judgment on suit seeking to sack Tambuwal June 23 – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Sokoto: Court gives judgment on suit seeking to sack Tambuwal June 23
Vanguard
ABUJA- The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, fixed June 23 to deliver judgment on a suit seeking to remove Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State from office. Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto. The suit is seeking to sack Tambuwal from office …
Court fixes judgment for suit seeking Tambuwal's sack
Court fixes date for judgment in suit seeking to sack Tambuwal
Sokoto Guber Tussle: Court Fixes June 23 for Judgment
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!