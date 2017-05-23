Pages Navigation Menu

Sokoto: Court gives judgment on suit seeking to sack Tambuwal June 23 – Vanguard

Vanguard

Sokoto: Court gives judgment on suit seeking to sack Tambuwal June 23
Vanguard
ABUJA- The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, fixed June 23 to deliver judgment on a suit seeking to remove Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State from office. Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto. The suit is seeking to sack Tambuwal from office …
Court fixes judgment for suit seeking Tambuwal's sackThe Nation Newspaper
Court fixes date for judgment in suit seeking to sack TambuwalThe News
Sokoto Guber Tussle: Court Fixes June 23 for JudgmentThe Streetjournal
Daily Post Nigeria
