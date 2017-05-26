Sokoto discovers 12,915 ghost workers

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto—The Sokoto State Ministry for Local Government and Community Development has conducted a verification of junior staff in the 23 local government areas of the state and discovered 12,915 ghost staff on the payroll of the councils.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Manir Dan Iya, told newsmen, yesterday, that “from the exercise, we have saved N300 million.

“Payment of local government staff salary has been centralised at the Ministry for Local Government through their respective banks.”

He disclosed that prior to the verification, “salaries of local governments stood at over N2 billion monthly, but had dropped to N1.6 billion.

“Payment of the phase one of accumulated pensions for the local government staff and primary school teachers between 2007 and 2015 has been cleared with N1.2 billion.”

The post Sokoto discovers 12,915 ghost workers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

