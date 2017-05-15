Sokoto judges, magistrates go to court on motorcycles – Tambuwal – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Sokoto judges, magistrates go to court on motorcycles – Tambuwal
Sokoto Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has lamented the condition of the States' Magistrates and Area Court Judge, who he said use commercial motorcycles as mode of transport to court. He spoke on Monday at the 2017 Law Week, where he …
