Sokoto judges, magistrates go to court on motorcycles – Tambuwal

Sokoto Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has lamented the condition of the States’ Magistrates and Area Court Judge, who he said use commercial motorcycles as mode of transport to court. He spoke on Monday at the 2017 Law Week, where he announced the state government’s decision to give car loans to their lordships. “I remember when […]

Sokoto judges, magistrates go to court on motorcycles – Tambuwal

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

