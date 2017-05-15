Pages Navigation Menu

Sokoto judges, magistrates go to court on motorcycles – Tambuwal

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Sokoto Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has lamented the condition of the States’ Magistrates and Area Court Judge, who he said use commercial motorcycles as mode of transport to court. He spoke on Monday at the 2017 Law Week, where he announced the state government’s decision to give car loans to their lordships. “I remember when […]

