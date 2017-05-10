Pages Navigation Menu

Sokoto NLC seeks N25,000 monthly pensions

Nigeria Today

Sokoto NLC seeks N25,000 monthly pensions
Nigeria Today
NIGERIA Labour Congress, NLC, Sokoto State chapter, has demanded an upward review of the monthly pension to a minimum of N25,000, as against the N4,000 being paid since the past 12 years. State Chairman of NLC, Mr. Aminu Umar, while making the …

