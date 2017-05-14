Sokoto recovers N278 million from ghost workers – Tambuwal – Premium Times
Premium Times
Sokoto recovers N278 million from ghost workers – Tambuwal
Premium Times
The Sokoto State Government says it has recovered over N278 million paid to ghost workers on the payrolls of local governments in the past four months. Governor Aminu Tambuwal disclosed this on Sunday during a stakeholders' meeting of the All …
