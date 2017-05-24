Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sokoto releases N1b to support SMEs

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The money is part of its counterpart fund in a N2 billion intervention fund to be floated in collaboration with the Bank of Industries (BoI). A statement issued in Sokoto Tuesday by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said the Governor spoke when he led officials on an inspection visit of SG Adiya Farms in Bodinga…

The post Sokoto releases N1b to support SMEs appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.