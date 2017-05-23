Sokoto Releases N1bn to Support SMEs

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has released the sum of N1 billion to support small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) in the state.

The money is part of its counterpart intervention fund to be floated in collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BoI).

Speaking when he led officials on an inspection visit to Sarkin Gobir Adiya Farms in Bodinga Local Government Area of the state, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said local businesses in Sokoto would soon access the funds to boost their capital base and expertise.

He said with the payment, the funds would be made available to beneficiaries as soon as the BoI released its portion of the counterpart funds.

“As we stated during the signing of MOU with the Bank of Industry last year, the fund will focus on micro, small and medium scale enterprises,” he said.

Details later…

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

