Sokoto removes 13,415 ghost workers from payroll

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Sokoto State Government under the leadership of Aminu Tambuwal said it has expunged 13,415 ghost names from the payroll of its 23 local councils. Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Alhaji Mannir Dan-Iya made the disclosure, in Sokoto, on Thursday. The commissioner, who briefed newsmen on the activities of the ministry, in the last […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

