Sokoto to prosecute agric loan defaulters, says Commissioner

The Nation Newspaper

Sokoto State Government on Monday vowed to prosecute all the defaulters of the multi billion agricultural loans, disbursed in the last few years. The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Umaru Nagwari, made the pledge in Sokoto at a news briefing …

Sokoto Spends N9.2bn on Agriculture in Two Years THISDAY Newspapers



all 7 news articles »