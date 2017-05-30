Pages Navigation Menu

Sokoto State Govt to sponsor 200 girls, others to study Medicine abroad, says Tambuwal

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, says his administration has concluded plans to send 200 students to India and other countries to study medicine. The Nigerian Pilot reports that Tambuwal made the disclosure in Sokoto on Monday night at a media parley to commemorate the 2017 Democracy Day. The governor said majority of those to […]

