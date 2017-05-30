I’m ready to sacrifice my second term bid – Governor Tambuwal – Daily Post Nigeria
I'm ready to sacrifice my second term bid – Governor Tambuwal
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said he is ready to sacrifice his second term bid, if it means the ongoing verification exercise at the state and local government levels would continue. Tambuwal was speaking during an interactive …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
