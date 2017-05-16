Pages Navigation Menu

Solange Knowles Receives ‘Artist of The Year’ at the 2017 Webby Awards

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Solange Knowles accepted the Artist of the Year at Webby Awards on Monday night in New York. The award, which denotes online excellence, was presented to the singer by one of the foremost visual artists working today Kara Walker. Solange, like all the other winners, was only permitted five words for her acceptance speech. The singer […]

